Short Interest in DENSO Co. (OTCMKTS:DNZOY) Increases By 252.9%

DENSO Co. (OTCMKTS:DNZOY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a growth of 252.9% from the July 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 59,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DENSO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DNZOY opened at $35.54 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $56.00 billion, a PE ratio of 19.10 and a beta of 0.87. DENSO has a 1 year low of $19.80 and a 1 year high of $36.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

DENSO (OTCMKTS:DNZOY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.28 billion. DENSO had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 7.94%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DENSO will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

DENSO Company Profile

DENSO Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of automotive component and systems, industrial products, and home appliances. It operates through the following business divisions: Automotive, Consumer Products, Industrial Products, and New Business Fields. The Automotive division develops and manufactures powertrain control systems, gasoline and diesel engine management systems, semiconductor sensors, micro electronic devices, car and bus air conditioning systems, telematic products, body electronics, windshield wiper systems, power windows, power steering, and power sliding doors.

