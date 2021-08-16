Short Interest in DIC Asset AG (OTCMKTS:DDCCF) Rises By 143.5%

DIC Asset AG (OTCMKTS:DDCCF) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, an increase of 143.5% from the July 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

DDCCF stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $18.00. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,955. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.89. DIC Asset has a 1-year low of $15.42 and a 1-year high of $19.00.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of DIC Asset in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th.

DIC Asset AG is one of Germany's leading listed property companies, and specialises in commercial real estate. With around 20 years of experience on the German real estate market, the company maintains a regional footprint on all major German markets through six branch offices, and has 169 assets with a combined market value of c.

