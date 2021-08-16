Short Interest in Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:DURYY) Drops By 40.0%

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:DURYY) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 40.0% from the July 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DURYY opened at $10.10 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.49. Dürr Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $5.91 and a fifty-two week high of $13.14.

Dürr AG operates is a mechanical and plant engineering firms. It operates through the following segment: Paint and Final Assembly Systems, Application Technology, Clean Technology Systems, Measuring and Process Systems, and Woodworking Machinery and Systems. The Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans and builds paint systems and final assembly lines for the automotive industry and gives software for the over-arching production control.

