Short Interest in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM) Rises By 58.8%

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, an increase of 58.8% from the July 15th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

NYSE:KSM opened at $12.76 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.55. DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust has a one year low of $10.45 and a one year high of $12.99.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG grew its position in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,391 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. grew its position in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,774 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP grew its position in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 44,345 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its position in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 126,773 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 2,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 68,288 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 2,803 shares in the last quarter. 16.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust

Deutsche Strategic Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests investment grade or unrated municipal securities of comparable quality, as well as in high-yield municipal securities that are below investment grade.

