Short Interest in Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:EVG) Increases By 172.1%

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:EVG) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 59,600 shares, an increase of 172.1% from the July 15th total of 21,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 109,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of EVG stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $13.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 890 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,851. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.41. Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund has a 52 week low of $11.28 and a 52 week high of $13.82.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be issued a $0.113 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund by 66.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,573 shares during the period. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund in the first quarter worth $136,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund in the first quarter worth $147,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund by 12.3% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund by 5.2% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the period.

About Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating-rate loans, bank deposits denominated in foreign currencies, debt obligations of foreign governmental and corporate issuers, and mortgage-backed securities.

