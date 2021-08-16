Short Interest in Fernhill Co. (OTCMKTS:FERN) Decreases By 73.5%

Fernhill Co. (OTCMKTS:FERN) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 84,300 shares, a drop of 73.5% from the July 15th total of 318,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 341,261,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Fernhill stock traded down 0.00 during trading on Monday, hitting 0.01. 23,602,916 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,758,672. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is 0.01. Fernhill has a 52-week low of 0.00 and a 52-week high of 0.03.

Fernhill Company Profile

Fernhill Corporation operates as a media, technology, and entertainment company. It focuses on building and incubating mobile and Web applications from a range of genres, including Live advice, cannabis, real estate, crypto-currency, sports, and entertainment that primarily use its customizable matching platform.

