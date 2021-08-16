Short Interest in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) Decreases By 54.9%

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 55,200 shares, a drop of 54.9% from the July 15th total of 122,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 110,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Monday, hitting $47.53. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,121. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.97. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 1 year low of $32.46 and a 1 year high of $48.08.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FV. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $18,049,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 28.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,552,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,562,000 after purchasing an additional 343,508 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,489,000. CX Institutional grew its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 270.1% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 147,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,006,000 after purchasing an additional 107,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 63.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 240,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,733,000 after acquiring an additional 93,143 shares during the last quarter.

