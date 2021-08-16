Short Interest in First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:FEN) Drops By 70.0%

First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:FEN) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 43,200 shares, a decline of 70.0% from the July 15th total of 143,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 72,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FEN. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $412,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund by 30.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 217,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,909,000 after acquiring an additional 50,409 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund by 8.3% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $139,000.

Shares of FEN stock traded down $0.07 on Monday, reaching $13.88. 67,985 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,299. First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund has a 52 week low of $8.80 and a 52 week high of $15.43.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.65%.

First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Energy Income Partners, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector, including companies in the business of transporting, processing, storing, distributing, or marketing natural gas, natural gas liquids (including propane), crude oil, refined petroleum products, coal or electricity, or exploring, developing, managing or producing such commodities or products, or in supplying energy-related products and services.

