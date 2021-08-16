Short Interest in Galaxy Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:GALXF) Declines By 44.1%

Galaxy Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:GALXF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 178,000 shares, a drop of 44.1% from the July 15th total of 318,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 66,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Shares of GALXF traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $3.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,342. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.05. Galaxy Resources has a 52-week low of $0.75 and a 52-week high of $4.31.

Galaxy Resources Limited engages in the production of lithium concentrate and exploration of minerals in Australia, Canada, and Argentina. Its flagship project is the Sal de Vida project located in Catamarca province, Argentina. The company was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Perth, Australia.

