Short Interest in Galaxy Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:GALXF) Declines By 44.1%

Galaxy Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:GALXF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 178,000 shares, a drop of 44.1% from the July 15th total of 318,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 66,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.
Shares of GALXF traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $3.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,342. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.05. Galaxy Resources has a 52-week low of $0.75 and a 52-week high of $4.31.
About Galaxy Resources
