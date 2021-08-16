Short Interest in HeidelbergCement AG (OTCMKTS:HLBZF) Drops By 58.2%

HeidelbergCement AG (OTCMKTS:HLBZF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 119,200 shares, a decrease of 58.2% from the July 15th total of 285,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 397.3 days.

Shares of HeidelbergCement stock traded up $1.83 during trading on Monday, reaching $90.95. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 659. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.79. HeidelbergCement has a fifty-two week low of $57.39 and a fifty-two week high of $100.76.

HeidelbergCement Company Profile

HeidelbergCement AG engages in the production and distribution of cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western and Southern Europe; Northern and Eastern Europe-Central Asia; North America; Asia-Pacific; Africa-Eastern Mediterranean Basin, and Group Services.

