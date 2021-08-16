Short Interest in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN) Declines By 49.4%

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 235,500 shares, a drop of 49.4% from the July 15th total of 465,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,390,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ EUFN opened at $20.62 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.87. iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF has a 52-week low of $12.99 and a 52-week high of $21.32.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF during the first quarter valued at $83,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF during the second quarter valued at $138,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 7.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF in the second quarter valued at about $191,000. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF in the first quarter valued at about $193,000.

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Europe Financials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Europe Financials Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the combined equity market performance of the financials sector of developed market countries in Europe.

