Short Interest in Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD) Rises By 54.5%

Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,600 shares, an increase of 54.5% from the July 15th total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 36,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:LVHD traded up $0.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $38.12. 8 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,693. Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $28.50 and a 12 month high of $37.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a dividend of $0.249 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LVHD. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF by 73.4% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. S. R. Schill & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $204,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 40,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 384,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,448,000 after buying an additional 14,103 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF by 58.9% in the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 2,730 shares during the period.

