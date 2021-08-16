Short Interest in Lux Health Tech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LUXA) Increases By 222.9%

Lux Health Tech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LUXA) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 598,700 shares, an increase of 222.9% from the July 15th total of 185,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 89,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.7 days.

Shares of LUXA stock opened at $9.83 on Monday. Lux Health Tech Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.74 and a 52 week high of $13.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.89.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LUXA. Wolfswood Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lux Health Tech Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,540,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Lux Health Tech Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $191,000. Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new position in shares of Lux Health Tech Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $1,338,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Lux Health Tech Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $301,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Lux Health Tech Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $1,027,000. 37.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lux Health Tech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

