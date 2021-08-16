Short Interest in Methes Energies International Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MEIL) Grows By 100.0%

Methes Energies International Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MEIL) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the July 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 41,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of MEIL stock remained flat at $$0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday. 725 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 196,052. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.25. Methes Energies International has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.98.

Get Methes Energies International alerts:

About Methes Energies International

Methes Energies International Ltd. operates as a biodiesel processing equipment provider. It operates through the United States and Canada geographic segments. The firm provides cold soak systems and biodiesel product post-treatment solutions. The company was founded by John Loewen and Han Swoong Ng on June 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

Featured Article: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Receive News & Ratings for Methes Energies International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methes Energies International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.