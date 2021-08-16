Short Interest in Methes Energies International Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MEIL) Grows By 100.0%

Methes Energies International Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MEIL) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the July 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 41,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of MEIL stock remained flat at $$0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday. 725 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 196,052. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.25. Methes Energies International has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.98.
About Methes Energies International
