Short Interest in Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM) Expands By 122.7%

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a growth of 122.7% from the July 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

JMM traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $7.45. 5,584 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,964. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.45. Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund has a 1 year low of $6.41 and a 1 year high of $7.71.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.83%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 3,861,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,823,000 after acquiring an additional 46,805 shares during the period. 1607 Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,183,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,597,000 after acquiring an additional 47,331 shares during the period. Relative Value Partners Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 300,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after acquiring an additional 48,709 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 130,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $972,000 after acquiring an additional 21,635 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 25,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 3,817 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.47% of the company’s stock.

About Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

