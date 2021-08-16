Short Interest in Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM) Expands By 122.7%

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a growth of 122.7% from the July 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.
JMM traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $7.45. 5,584 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,964. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.45. Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund has a 1 year low of $6.41 and a 1 year high of $7.71.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.83%.
About Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund
Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
