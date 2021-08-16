Short Interest in Opsens Inc. (OTCMKTS:OPSSF) Expands By 60.7%

Opsens Inc. (OTCMKTS:OPSSF) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,000 shares, an increase of 60.7% from the July 15th total of 11,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 275,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OPSSF opened at $2.13 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.87. Opsens has a 1 year low of $0.50 and a 1 year high of $2.40.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Opsens in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Opsens, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, supply, and installation of fiber optic systems for measuring pressure and temperature. It operates through the Medical and Industrial business segments. The Medical segment focuses on the measure of Fractional Flow Reserve in interventional cardiology.

