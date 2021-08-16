Short Interest in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV) Declines By 45.2%

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 51,900 shares, a decline of 45.2% from the July 15th total of 94,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 94,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 104.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 426.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period.

Separately, CIBC decreased their target price on RiverNorth Opportunities Fund from $2.75 to $2.50 and set an “outperformer” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 4th.

Shares of RIV stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Monday, reaching $18.36. 1,824 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,808. RiverNorth Opportunities Fund has a twelve month low of $13.75 and a twelve month high of $18.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.27.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th.

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund Company Profile

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

