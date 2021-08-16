Short Interest in Scatec ASA (OTCMKTS:STECF) Grows By 335.7%

Scatec ASA (OTCMKTS:STECF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 168,600 shares, an increase of 335.7% from the July 15th total of 38,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS STECF opened at $27.40 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.44. Scatec ASA has a 52 week low of $27.40 and a 52 week high of $27.40.

Scatec ASA Company Profile

Scatec ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a renewable power producer worldwide. The company operates through Power Production; Services; and Development and Construction segments. It develops, builds, owns, and operates solar, wind, and hydro power plants and storage solutions. The company is also involved in engineering, procurement, construction management, operation and maintenance, and asset management of power plants.

