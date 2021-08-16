Short Interest in Scor Se (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) Drops By 74.3%

Scor Se (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a drop of 74.3% from the July 15th total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 128,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several research firms recently commented on SCRYY. UBS Group upgraded shares of Scor from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Scor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Societe Generale reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Scor in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Commerzbank upgraded shares of Scor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Scor in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Scor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.75.

Shares of OTCMKTS SCRYY traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2.89. The stock had a trading volume of 25,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,915. Scor has a twelve month low of $2.40 and a twelve month high of $3.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.97. The company has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 10.22 and a current ratio of 7.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st were issued a $0.2178 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a yield of 7.02%. Scor’s payout ratio is 114.29%.

About Scor

SCOR SE provides life and non-life insurance and reinsurance services. It operates through the following segments: SCOR Global P&C and SCOR Global Life. The SCOR Global P&C segment operates property and casualty treaties; specialty treaties, including credit and surety, decennial insurance, aviation, space, marine, engineering, as well as agriculture risks and alternative solutions; business solutions; and business ventures and partnerships.

