Short Interest in Société BIC SA (OTCMKTS:BICEY) Grows By 133.3%

Société BIC SA (OTCMKTS:BICEY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a growth of 133.3% from the July 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Société BIC stock traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $34.23. 2,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,859. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.65. Société BIC has a one year low of $22.82 and a one year high of $40.41.

Separately, Bryan, Garnier & Co raised Société BIC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

Société BIC SA manufactures and distributes stationery products, lighters, and shavers. It operates through the following segments: Stationery, Lighters, Shavers, and Other Products. The Stationery segment covers writing, correction, marking, coloring, drawing, and other stationery products. The Lighters segment offers various lighters such as classics, electronics, decorated, lighter cases, and multi-purpose.

