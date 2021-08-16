Short Interest in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) Grows By 142.1%

Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,020,000 shares, a growth of 142.1% from the July 15th total of 421,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 389,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days. Approximately 5.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In related news, CMO Sebastian Buerba sold 9,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.33, for a total value of $1,934,228.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 9,802 shares in the company, valued at $1,934,228.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Amine Khechfe sold 4,959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $991,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,061,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 172,404 shares of company stock valued at $53,656,913 over the last quarter. 6.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get Stamps.com alerts:

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stamps.com by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 328 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stamps.com by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,175 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stamps.com by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,166 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stamps.com by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stamps.com by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,450 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $888,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on STMP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stamps.com from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Stamps.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Maxim Group downgraded shares of Stamps.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Stamps.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $340.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th.

STMP stock traded down $0.54 on Monday, hitting $326.32. The company had a trading volume of 4,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,221. Stamps.com has a 12-month low of $159.22 and a 12-month high of $329.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $265.45. The company has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of 54.46 and a beta of 0.43.

About Stamps.com

Stamps.com, Inc engages in the provision of Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions. It operates through the following segments: Stamps.com and MetaPack. The Stamps.com segment offers postage online and shipping software solutions offered to consumers, small businesses, e-commerce shippers, enterprise mailers, and high volume shippers.

Featured Story: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for Stamps.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stamps.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.