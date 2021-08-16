Short Interest in StarHub Ltd (OTCMKTS:SRHBY) Decreases By 50.0%

StarHub Ltd (OTCMKTS:SRHBY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the July 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Separately, DBS Vickers upgraded StarHub to a “buy” rating and set a $1.38 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th.

StarHub stock opened at $8.62 on Monday. StarHub has a 1-year low of $8.62 and a 1-year high of $9.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.01.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $0.3725 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a yield of 4.32%.

StarHub Company Profile

StarHub Ltd, an integrated info communications company, provides communications, entertainment, and digital solutions for individuals and corporations in Singapore. The company operates in four segments: Telecommunications, Cyber Security, High Security Assurance Product, and Regional Information Communication Technology.

