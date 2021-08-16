Short Interest in Stockland (OTCMKTS:STKAF) Increases By 219.3%

Stockland (OTCMKTS:STKAF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 178,800 shares, a growth of 219.3% from the July 15th total of 56,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 596.0 days.

Shares of Stockland stock opened at $3.32 on Monday. Stockland has a 1-year low of $2.52 and a 1-year high of $3.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.44.

Stockland Company Profile

Stockland (ASX:SGP) was founded in 1952 and has grown to become one of Australia's largest diversified property groups Â- owning, developing and managing a large portfolio of shopping centres, residential communities, workplace and logistic assets and retirement living villages. Stockland is consistently rated as one of the most sustainable real estate companies in the world by the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index (DJSI).

