Short Interest in Subsea 7 S.A. (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) Increases By 117.3%

Subsea 7 S.A. (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,600 shares, a growth of 117.3% from the July 15th total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 42,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SUBCY. DNB Markets upgraded Subsea 7 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a 87.00 price objective (down previously from 92.00) on shares of Subsea 7 in a report on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Subsea 7 to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Subsea 7 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Subsea 7 in a report on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

Shares of SUBCY opened at $7.80 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of -15.00 and a beta of 2.07. Subsea 7 has a 1 year low of $6.16 and a 1 year high of $11.49.

Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The energy company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.12). Subsea 7 had a negative return on equity of 2.97% and a negative net margin of 3.70%. Equities analysts expect that Subsea 7 will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Subsea 7

Subsea 7 SA engages in the provision of engineering and construction services to the offshore drilling industry. It provides cost-effective technical solutions to enable the delivery of complex projects in all water depths and challenging environments. The company was founded on March 10, 1993 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

