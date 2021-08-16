Short Interest in Taoping Inc. (NASDAQ:TAOP) Grows By 120.1%

Taoping Inc. (NASDAQ:TAOP) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 456,000 shares, an increase of 120.1% from the July 15th total of 207,200 shares. Currently, 5.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 784,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Taoping by 362.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 3,084 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Taoping in the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taoping in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taoping in the first quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taoping in the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. 0.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TAOP traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $3.29. The company had a trading volume of 950 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,709,388. Taoping has a 52 week low of $2.40 and a 52 week high of $16.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.12.

Taoping, Inc provides cloud-app technologies for smart city IoT platforms, digital advertising delivery and other internet-based information distribution systems in China. It provides a broad portfolio of software, hardware with fully integrated solutions, including Information Technology infrastructure, Internet-enabled display technologies, and IoT platforms to customers in government, education, residential community management, media, transportation, and other private sectors.

