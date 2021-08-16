Short Interest in Teleperformance SE (OTCMKTS:TLPFY) Declines By 80.0%

Teleperformance SE (OTCMKTS:TLPFY) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 80.0% from the July 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

TLPFY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Teleperformance in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Teleperformance in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. AlphaValue raised shares of Teleperformance to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Teleperformance in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Teleperformance in a report on Monday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of TLPFY stock opened at $213.65 on Monday. Teleperformance has a 12-month low of $145.76 and a 12-month high of $216.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $205.01.

Teleperformance SA engages in the provision of business process outsourcing, telemarketing, customer relationship management, technical support, and communication services. The firm caters to the automotive, banking, financial services, healthcare, retail, electronic commerce, technology, telecommunications, media, energy, utilities, travel, logistics, hospitality, and video games sectors.

