Short Interest in Thai Beverage Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TBVPF) Declines By 52.2%

Thai Beverage Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TBVPF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 807,000 shares, a decline of 52.2% from the July 15th total of 1,689,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 65,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 12.3 days.

Separately, HSBC began coverage on Thai Beverage Public in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Thai Beverage Public alerts:

Shares of TBVPF opened at $0.50 on Monday. Thai Beverage Public has a one year low of $0.40 and a one year high of $0.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.50.

Thai Beverage Public Co, Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the production and distribution of beverage. It operates through the following segments: Spirits, Beer, Non-alcoholic Beverage, and Food. The Spirits segment produces and sell spirits products. The Beer segment manufactures branded beer products.

See Also: Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Thai Beverage Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thai Beverage Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.