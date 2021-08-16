Short Interest in UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCFF) Rises By 62.0%

UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCFF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,307,300 shares, an increase of 62.0% from the July 15th total of 2,041,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6,614.6 days.

UniCredit stock opened at $12.62 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $28.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.41 and a beta of 1.39. UniCredit has a fifty-two week low of $7.30 and a fifty-two week high of $13.55.

UNCFF has been the subject of several analyst reports. raised UniCredit from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised UniCredit from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, May 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised UniCredit from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Berenberg Bank raised UniCredit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised UniCredit from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.80.

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Central Eastern Europe segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, hedging, and treasury solutions.

