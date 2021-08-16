Short Interest in Vonovia SE (OTCMKTS:VONOY) Drops By 65.9%

Vonovia SE (OTCMKTS:VONOY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a drop of 65.9% from the July 15th total of 13,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 68,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vonovia from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Get Vonovia alerts:

OTCMKTS:VONOY opened at $34.91 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.16 billion, a PE ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.47. Vonovia has a twelve month low of $29.73 and a twelve month high of $38.81.

Vonovia SE is a holding company, which engages in the management of residential units. It operates through the following segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, Development, and Other. The Rental segment combines all of the businesses that are aimed at the value-enhancing management of the company’s own residential units.

Featured Article: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Vonovia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vonovia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.