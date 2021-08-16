Short Interest in Vossloh AG (OTCMKTS:VOSSY) Grows By 300.0%

Vossloh AG (OTCMKTS:VOSSY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the July 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Shares of Vossloh stock opened at $5.25 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.21. Vossloh has a 52 week low of $4.74 and a 52 week high of $5.48.

About Vossloh

Vossloh AG engages in the provision of rail fastening and switch systems. It also offers services related to rail maintenance. It operates through the following divisions: Core Components, Customized Modules, and Lifecycle Solutions. The Core Components division manufactures standardized products for rail infrastructure.

