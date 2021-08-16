Short Interest in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO) Decreases By 61.9%

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a decrease of 61.9% from the July 15th total of 11,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GDO. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund during the first quarter worth $41,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 41.4% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 40.1% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 2,897 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 35.4% during the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 14,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 3,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund in the second quarter worth $262,000.

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $18.39. The stock had a trading volume of 9,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,272. Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund has a 1 year low of $16.33 and a 1 year high of $18.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.40.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.101 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.59%.

About Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

