Short Interest in Whitbread plc (OTCMKTS:WTBDY) Rises By 170.0%

Whitbread plc (OTCMKTS:WTBDY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,500 shares, an increase of 170.0% from the July 15th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WTBDY shares. Societe Generale reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Peel Hunt raised shares of Whitbread to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of Whitbread stock opened at $10.92 on Monday. Whitbread has a twelve month low of $6.43 and a twelve month high of $12.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.04.

Whitbread plc operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates approximately 857 hotels with 78,718 rooms in the United Kingdom; and 4,880 rooms in Germany under the Premier Inn, ZIP by Premier Inn, and hub by Premier Inn brands; and 768 restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater, Whitbread Inns, Cookhouse & Pub, Bar+Block Steakhouse, Thyme, and Table Table brands.

