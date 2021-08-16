Short Interest in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund (NASDAQ:HYZD) Increases By 122.4%

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund (NASDAQ:HYZD) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 143,200 shares, a growth of 122.4% from the July 15th total of 64,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund in the first quarter worth $94,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $95,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund by 961.4% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 11,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 10,537 shares during the last quarter.

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $22.12. 300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,114. WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund has a 1-year low of $20.14 and a 1-year high of $22.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.18.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 27th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 26th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%.

