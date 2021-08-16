Showcase Price Reaches $0.0240 on Top Exchanges (SHO)

Showcase (CURRENCY:SHO) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 16th. One Showcase coin can now be purchased for $0.0240 or 0.00000052 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Showcase has traded up 8.7% against the U.S. dollar. Showcase has a total market capitalization of $570,972.55 and $529,821.00 worth of Showcase was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002171 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002545 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.55 or 0.00053269 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.12 or 0.00132628 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.49 or 0.00157299 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00003889 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46,103.70 or 1.00036050 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $416.83 or 0.00904438 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,146.51 or 0.06827320 BTC.

Showcase Coin Profile

Showcase’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 23,812,160 coins. Showcase’s official Twitter account is @MyShowcase

Showcase Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Showcase directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Showcase should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Showcase using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

