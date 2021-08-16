Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) EVP Sells $500,625.00 in Stock

Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) EVP Derek J. Eisele sold 4,500 shares of Silvergate Capital stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.25, for a total value of $500,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of NYSE SI opened at $111.70 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.00 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.46. Silvergate Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $13.50 and a 1 year high of $187.86.
Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.29. Silvergate Capital had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 40.03%. Equities analysts anticipate that Silvergate Capital Co. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Silvergate Capital in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Silvergate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Silvergate Capital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.25.
Silvergate Capital Company Profile
Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.
