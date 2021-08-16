Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) EVP Sells $500,625.00 in Stock

Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) EVP Derek J. Eisele sold 4,500 shares of Silvergate Capital stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.25, for a total value of $500,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE SI opened at $111.70 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.00 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.46. Silvergate Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $13.50 and a 1 year high of $187.86.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.29. Silvergate Capital had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 40.03%. Equities analysts anticipate that Silvergate Capital Co. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SI. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Silvergate Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $221,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Silvergate Capital by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $525,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Silvergate Capital by 741.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 75,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,614,000 after purchasing an additional 66,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $339,000. 67.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Silvergate Capital in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Silvergate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Silvergate Capital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.25.

Silvergate Capital Company Profile

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

