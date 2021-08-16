Sino Agro Food, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SIAF) Short Interest Update

Sino Agro Food, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SIAF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 72.7% from the July 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 53,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS SIAF opened at $0.07 on Monday. Sino Agro Food has a fifty-two week low of $0.05 and a fifty-two week high of $0.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.07.

Get Sino Agro Food alerts:

About Sino Agro Food

Sino Agro Food, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the agriculture and aquaculture business. It operates through the following segments: Fishery Development; Hylocereus Undatus Plantation; Organic Fertilizer and Bread Grass; Cattle Farm Development; and Corporate and Others. Its products include fish, eels, prawns, beef, and mutton.

Read More: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Receive News & Ratings for Sino Agro Food Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sino Agro Food and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.