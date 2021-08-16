SIRIN LABS Token (SRN) Market Cap Reaches $7.18 Million

SIRIN LABS Token (CURRENCY:SRN) traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 16th. Over the last seven days, SIRIN LABS Token has traded up 17.9% against the U.S. dollar. One SIRIN LABS Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.0146 or 0.00000031 BTC on major exchanges. SIRIN LABS Token has a market cap of $7.18 million and $82,930.00 worth of SIRIN LABS Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

SIRIN LABS Token Profile

SRN is a coin. Its launch date was December 12th, 2017. SIRIN LABS Token’s total supply is 572,166,104 coins and its circulating supply is 491,820,906 coins. The official website for SIRIN LABS Token is www.sirinlabs.com . SIRIN LABS Token’s official Twitter account is @SIRINLABS and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SIRIN LABS Token is /r/SirinLabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sirin Labs is a company known as the developer of SOLARIN, an ultra-secure mobile phone. The SirinLabs team decided to make one more step toward the security of personal gadgets and create the first blockchain smartphone. “

SIRIN LABS Token Coin Trading

