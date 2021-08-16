Sixt (ETR:SIX2) Given a €100.00 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

Baader Bank set a €100.00 ($117.65) price target on Sixt (ETR:SIX2) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

SIX2 has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Warburg Research set a €145.00 ($170.59) price target on shares of Sixt in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Sixt in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Berenberg Bank set a €123.00 ($144.71) price target on shares of Sixt and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €118.00 ($138.82) price target on shares of Sixt in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €105.00 ($123.53) price objective on shares of Sixt in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €116.11 ($136.60).

Get Sixt alerts:

Shares of ETR:SIX2 opened at €116.30 ($136.82) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of €116.45. The company has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -164.27. Sixt has a 12-month low of €61.35 ($72.18) and a 12-month high of €132.60 ($156.00).

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers in Germany and internationally. The company engages in rental of various utility vehicles; and the provision of international holiday vehicle rental, car sharing, transfer, and car subscription services. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Pullach, Germany.

See Also: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Sixt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sixt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.