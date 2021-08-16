Slow Capital Inc. Has $1.27 Million Position in nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO)

Slow Capital Inc. increased its position in nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) by 61.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,195 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,065 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in nCino were worth $1,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in nCino by 38.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,076,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,753,000 after buying an additional 3,354,680 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in nCino by 5.9% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,557,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,101,000 after purchasing an additional 255,885 shares during the period. HMI Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in nCino during the first quarter worth approximately $159,212,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in nCino by 131.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,632,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,916,000 after purchasing an additional 927,038 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in nCino by 113.4% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,355,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,470,000 after purchasing an additional 720,704 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NCNO stock opened at $61.78 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion and a PE ratio of -112.33. nCino, Inc. has a one year low of $48.00 and a one year high of $103.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $63.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 3.29.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $62.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.36 million. nCino had a negative return on equity of 9.82% and a negative net margin of 23.72%. nCino’s quarterly revenue was up 39.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that nCino, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other nCino news, Director Jeffrey W. Lunsford sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.17, for a total transaction of $122,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 262,105 shares in the company, valued at $16,032,962.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Pierre Naude sold 14,563 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.28, for a total value of $906,983.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,049,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,355,075. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 103,608 shares of company stock valued at $6,574,485. 35.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NCNO shares. Gabelli raised nCino from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on nCino in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on nCino from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair began coverage on nCino in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.63 target price for the company. Finally, G.Research raised nCino from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. nCino presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.16.

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable financial institutions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

