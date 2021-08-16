Slow Capital Inc. Purchases 175 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Slow Capital Inc. boosted its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the quarter. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Chubb by 272.7% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Chubb in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Chubb in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Chubb in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Chubb in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

In other Chubb news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.46, for a total value of $49,723.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,760,506. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 3,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.92, for a total value of $660,358.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,080 shares of company stock worth $2,535,281 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CB opened at $182.73 on Monday. Chubb Limited has a 12-month low of $111.93 and a 12-month high of $183.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $166.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $80.17 billion, a PE ratio of 10.10, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.72.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.61. Chubb had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 20.42%. The business had revenue of $9.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.56) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 12.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, July 19th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.78%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Chubb from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Argus raised Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a report on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Chubb from $184.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Chubb from $142.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.06.

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

