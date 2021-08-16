Slow Capital Inc. Raises Position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Slow Capital Inc. raised its stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 172 shares during the quarter. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $2,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Unigestion Holding SA bought a new position in shares of Public Storage in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,183,000. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Storage in the second quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 11.3% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Storage in the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Curtis Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 15.0% in the second quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. 72.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Public Storage alerts:

In related news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 483 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.07, for a total value of $151,695.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.87% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage stock opened at $314.67 on Monday. Public Storage has a one year low of $196.43 and a one year high of $316.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $305.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $55.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.11.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.96). Public Storage had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 46.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.40%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PSA. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Public Storage from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Truist increased their price objective on Public Storage from $315.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Public Storage from $266.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Public Storage from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on Public Storage from $290.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $309.45.

Public Storage Profile

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

Recommended Story: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Storage (NYSE:PSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.