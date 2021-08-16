Slow Capital Inc. Sells 297 Shares of L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB)

Slow Capital Inc. lowered its holdings in L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,761 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 297 shares during the quarter. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in L Brands were worth $271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of L Brands by 9.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,464,286 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $894,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226,186 shares during the period. Steadfast Capital Management LP increased its holdings in L Brands by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 5,767,817 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $356,797,000 after acquiring an additional 209,373 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in L Brands by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,353,549 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $268,892,000 after acquiring an additional 193,163 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in L Brands by 687.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,080,965 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $190,588,000 after acquiring an additional 2,689,757 shares during the period. Finally, Pelham Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in L Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $187,393,000. 78.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LB opened at $79.92 on Monday. L Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.79 and a 12 month high of $82.00. The company has a market cap of $21.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $71.50.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The specialty retailer reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25. L Brands had a net margin of 10.73% and a negative return on equity of 137.83%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.99) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that L Brands, Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 4th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.77%. L Brands’s payout ratio is 17.34%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LB shares. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of L Brands from $62.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of L Brands from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of L Brands from $65.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of L Brands from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of L Brands from $66.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.24.

In related news, major shareholder Leslie H. Wexner sold 23,001,096 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.01, for a total transaction of $1,679,310,018.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider James L. Bersani sold 36,458 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.21, for a total transaction of $2,523,258.18. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 198,166 shares in the company, valued at $13,715,068.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 28,037,554 shares of company stock valued at $2,008,333,277. 16.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

L Brands, Inc engages in the retail of women’s intimate and other apparel, personal care, beauty and home fragrance products. It operates through the following segments: Victoria’s Secret, Bath & Body Works and Victoria’s Secret and Bath & Body Works International. The Victoria’s Secret segment sells women’s intimate and other apparel, personal care and beauty products under the Victoria’s Secret and PINK brand names.

