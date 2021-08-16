Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Shares Sold by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC lessened its position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 40.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,362 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $1,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snap-on in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Snap-on in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Command Bank acquired a new position in shares of Snap-on in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Snap-on by 219.5% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snap-on in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 82.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Snap-on alerts:

In other news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.29, for a total transaction of $5,566,786.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 3,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.34, for a total transaction of $871,720.08. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SNA opened at $230.14 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Snap-on Incorporated has a 52-week low of $138.94 and a 52-week high of $259.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $225.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.28.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.58. Snap-on had a net margin of 19.15% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $976.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. Snap-on’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 14.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.30%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Snap-on from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Snap-on from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $232.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $197.67.

Snap-on Profile

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries, such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation and technical education.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.