SOC Telemed (NASDAQ:TLMD) PT Lowered to $6.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

SOC Telemed (NASDAQ:TLMD) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird began coverage on SOC Telemed in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set an outperform rating and a $7.50 price objective for the company. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of SOC Telemed from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SOC Telemed from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of SOC Telemed from $11.00 to $8.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $8.20.

Shares of SOC Telemed stock opened at $2.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.66. SOC Telemed has a 1 year low of $2.73 and a 1 year high of $10.65. The firm has a market cap of $248.98 million, a P/E ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 0.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.16.

SOC Telemed (NASDAQ:TLMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.02). SOC Telemed had a negative return on equity of 94.90% and a negative net margin of 88.63%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SOC Telemed will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its stake in shares of SOC Telemed by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 6,307,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,675,000 after buying an additional 242,063 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of SOC Telemed by 108.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,524,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,435,000 after buying an additional 2,868,298 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of SOC Telemed by 18,102.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,646,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,746,000 after buying an additional 3,626,134 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of SOC Telemed by 85.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 3,250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,492,000 after buying an additional 1,500,000 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SOC Telemed by 79.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,643,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,043,000 after buying an additional 1,170,875 shares during the period. 58.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SOC Telemed Company Profile

SOC Telemed, Inc provides acute care telemedicine services and technology to hospitals, health systems, physician groups, and government organizations in the United States. The company's technology platform, Telemed IQ, provides telemedicine programs. Its telemedicine solutions include teleNeurology, telePulmonology, telePsychiatry, and teleICU.

