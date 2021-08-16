Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) Shares Gap Down to $54.28

Shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $54.28, but opened at $52.50. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile shares last traded at $53.03, with a volume of 14,079 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SQM. Scotiabank upgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Bank of America began coverage on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.43.

The stock has a market cap of $13.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 5.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.92.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $528.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $508.95 million. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 9.60%. On average, analysts expect that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.156 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.00%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SQM. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 3.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 38,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 58.3% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 3,618 shares during the period. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC bought a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the first quarter valued at $278,000. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC bought a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the first quarter valued at $3,059,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 0.5% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 41,383 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.59% of the company’s stock.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA engages in the production and distribution of fertilizers, potassium nitrate, iodine, and lithium chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Plant Nutrients, Iodine and Derivatives, Lithium and Derivatives, Industrial Chemicals, Potassium, and Other Products and Services.

