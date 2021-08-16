Southside Bancshares, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.33 (NASDAQ:SBSI)

Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 5th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.33 per share by the bank on Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th.

Southside Bancshares has increased its dividend by 14.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. Southside Bancshares has a dividend payout ratio of 43.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Southside Bancshares to earn $2.73 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 48.4%.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBSI opened at $37.43 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.01. Southside Bancshares has a 12-month low of $23.51 and a 12-month high of $43.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.04). Southside Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 42.23%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Southside Bancshares will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SBSI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Southside Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Hovde Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $34.82 target price (down from $42.00) on shares of Southside Bancshares in a report on Monday, July 26th.

Southside Bancshares Company Profile

Southside Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and non-profit organizations. It offers checking, saving and retirement accounts, certificate of deposits, debit, credit cards, mobile banking, loans, mortgage and equity lending, identity theft prevention, electronic banking, healthcare banking, and business loans.

