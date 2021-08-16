SparkPoint (SRK) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $1.08 Million

SparkPoint (CURRENCY:SRK) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. SparkPoint has a market capitalization of $45.07 million and approximately $1.08 million worth of SparkPoint was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SparkPoint has traded up 13% against the U.S. dollar. One SparkPoint coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0055 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.77 or 0.00062212 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002162 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003212 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.67 or 0.00016594 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002163 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $428.17 or 0.00925919 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $50.67 or 0.00109570 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.84 or 0.00047229 BTC.

About SparkPoint

SparkPoint is a coin. Its genesis date was March 14th, 2019. SparkPoint’s total supply is 13,738,498,193 coins and its circulating supply is 8,185,700,139 coins. The official website for SparkPoint is sparkpoint.io . SparkPoint’s official Twitter account is @sparkpointio and its Facebook page is accessible here . SparkPoint’s official message board is medium.com/theecosystem

According to CryptoCompare, “SparkPoint Ecosystem is a decentralized payment gateway with integrated crypto exchanges, blockchain-based e-learning, gaming, and online store. SparkPoint Token (SRK) is the SparkPoint digital coin based on ERC-20 token standard following the Ethereum Blockchain. SRK is designed to power the four different platforms in the SparkPoint Ecosystem, viz., SparkX, SparkPlace, SparkPlay & SparkRoom being the digital wallet, e-commerce platform, gaming and application store & e-learning portal respectively. “

Buying and Selling SparkPoint

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparkPoint directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SparkPoint should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SparkPoint using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

