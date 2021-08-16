SPC Financial Inc. Sells 200 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

SPC Financial Inc. lessened its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824 shares in the last quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 103,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,269,000 after purchasing an additional 2,457 shares during the period. 44 Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 88.0% during the second quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 4,736 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 6.4% during the first quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 13,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its stake in PepsiCo by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 131,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,409,000 after buying an additional 3,210 shares in the last quarter. 65.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 7,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.70, for a total transaction of $1,153,581.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of PEP opened at $156.52 on Monday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $128.32 and a 52 week high of $158.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $151.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.61.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.19. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 59.56% and a net margin of 11.01%. The firm had revenue of $19.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $1.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.90%.

Several analysts have weighed in on PEP shares. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. UBS Group upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.58.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

