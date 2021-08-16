SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Stock Position Raised by Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,168 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 292.7% in the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1,095.8% during the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth $59,000.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

Shares of SDY opened at $125.52 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.35. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $89.02 and a 12 month high of $128.90.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Featured Article: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.