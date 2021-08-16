Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) PT Raised to $55.00

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) had its target price raised by research analysts at Truist Securities from $50.00 to $55.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Truist Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 8.01% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on SRC. Mizuho increased their price target on Spirit Realty Capital from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $48.63 price target on Spirit Realty Capital and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James increased their price target on Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Spirit Realty Capital from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.86.

Shares of SRC traded up $0.02 on Monday, hitting $50.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 821,635. Spirit Realty Capital has a fifty-two week low of $29.40 and a fifty-two week high of $51.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.28.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 3.84% and a net margin of 23.87%. Sell-side analysts expect that Spirit Realty Capital will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 49.1% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Spirit Realty Capital in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital during the first quarter worth about $54,000. 94.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Spirit Realty Capital

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.

